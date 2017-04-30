{{notification.title}}

SKY TV Shows

Jeff And Some Aliens
Coast Australia
Giant Pandas - Born To Be Wild
Martin Clunes: Islands Of Australia
90 Day Fiance
Dead Set On Life
VICE Does America
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries

Jeff And Some Aliens

Thursdays from 12 January 9.35pm Comedy Central Channel 011

The series follows average guy Jeff and his three alien “roommates” who were sent to study him to determine if humankind should be destroyed. This includes forcing Jeff to participate in grueling intergalatic decathalons and perform Azurian honor killings to restore interstellar balance.

Coast Australia

Mondays 7.30pm History Channel 073

The hugely successful factual series Coast Australia returns for its third season, presented by internationally renowned British archaeologist and television presenter Neil Oliver.

Giant Pandas - Born To Be Wild

Thursday 23 February 8.30pm Animal Planet Channel 076

For three million years, the Giant Panda has roamed across southeast Asia, but wilderness is disappearing.

Martin Clunes: Islands Of Australia

Sundays from 1 January 8.30pm Living Channel Channel 017

Popular UK actor and presenter Martin Clunes is off to Australia, however, he’s eschewing the traditional hot spots in favour of some of the country’s most remote, diverse and interesting islands.

90 Day Fiance

Sundays from 22 January 7.30pm TLC Channel 016

90 Day Fiancé offers a look into the world of international dating and matrimony. Using a unique K1 Fiancé visa, six non-Americans will travel to the US to live with their overseas partners for the first time.

Dead Set On Life

FRIDAY 27 JANUARY 8:30PM Viceland Channel 013

Dead Set on Life is a culinary travel show from the mind of Matty Matheson: a boisterously warm Canadian chef. From $6 subs at gas stations to the most sought-after ingredients on the planet—Matty eats it all, with friends new and old.

VICE Does America

MONDAY JANUARY 2 8:30PM Viceland Channel 013

VICE Does America follows three VICE employees as they drive in a shitty-ass RV from Los Angeles to Washington, DC. Over 30 days of traveling, going through nearly as many states, they come across porn stars, pot heads, gun-toting militia men, protesting Native Americans, the remains of deceased Mexican migrants, Creationist scientists, an African king, and pompous presidential candidates. VICE Does America is a reminder of what is ugly, beautiful, hateful, majestic, and tragic about our own backyard.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries

Saturdays 8.30PM Vibe Channel 006

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries follow librarian and crime buff Aurora “Roe” Teagarden as she unexpectedly solves real-life murders in her small town.

SKY Sport

SKY Movies and SKY Box Office

THE BFG
DEEPWATER HORIZON
SAUSAGE PARTY
Money Monster
Allegiant
Ghostbusters
The Huntsman: Winter's War
MISS PEREGRINE'S HOME FOR PECULIAR CHILDREN
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS
BEN-HUR
LOVE & FRIENDSHIP
JASON BOURNE
RICHIE MCCAW: CHASING GREAT
BRIDGET JONES'S BABY
THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN
THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

THE BFG

Available from 21 January SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

A girl named Sophie encounters the Big Friendly Giant who, despite his intimidating appearance, turns out to be a kind-hearted soul who is considered an outcast by the other giants because, unlike them, he refuses to eat children. Stars Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Penelope Wilton

DEEPWATER HORIZON

Available from 18 January 8.35pm SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

A dramatization of the April 2010 disaster when the offshore drilling rig, Deepwater Horizon, exploded and created the worst oil spill in U.S. history. Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Douglas M. Griffin

SAUSAGE PARTY (16VLS)

Available from 21 January 9.05pm SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

A sausage strives to discover the truth about his existence. Voices of: Seth Rogen Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill

Money Monster

Saturday 18 February 8:30pm SKY Movies Premiere Channel 030

Lee Gates, a pretentious television stock huckster, is taken hostage on his TV show by an outraged gunman. As much of the world watches live, Gates must keep himself alive and, with help from the woman who produces the show, uncover the truth behind a tangle of big money lies. Starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jack O’Connell, Dominic West.

Allegiant

Sunday 26 February 8:30pm SKY Movies Premiere Channel 030

Tris and Four must quickly decide who they can trust when they escape beyond the wall enclosing Chicago. A ruthless battle ignites which threatens all of humanity and in order to survive, Tris will be forced to make some impossible choices. Starring Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Jeff Daniels, Naomi Watts, Olivia Spencer.

Ghostbusters

Sunday 19 February 8:30pm SKY Movies Premiere Channel 030

Together paranormal enthusiasts Erin Gilbert and Abby Yates, nuclear engineer Jillian Holtzmann, and subway worker Patty Tolan team-up to save Manhattan from a sudden invasion of spirits, spooks and slime that engulfs the city. Starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Chris Hemsworth.

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Sunday 5 February 8.30pm SKY Movies Premiere Channel 030

Evil Queen Ravenna, betrays her sister Freya freezing her heart to love and unleashing in her an icy power she never knew she possessed. As war escalates between the two queens, Eric the Huntsman, and his forbidden lover, Sara, must help Freya vanquish her sister or Ravenna's wickedness will rule for eternity. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain.

MISS PEREGRINE'S HOME FOR PECULIAR CHILDREN

Available from 11 January 7.35pm SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he finds Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. But the danger deepens after he gets to know the residents and learns about their special powers. Starring: Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Samuel L. Jackson

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

Available from 13 January 7.35pm SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes. Voices of: Louis C.K., Eric Stonesstreet, Kevin Hart

BEN-HUR

Available from 19 January SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

Judah Ben-Hur, a prince falsely accused of treason by his adopted brother, an officer in the Roman army, returns to his homeland after years at sea to seek revenge, but finds redemption. Stars: Jack Huston, Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro

LOVE & FRIENDSHIP

Available from 7 January SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

Lady Susan Vernon takes up temporary residence at her in-laws' estate and, while there, is determined to be a matchmaker for her daughter Frederica -- and herself too, naturally. Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Chloe Sevigny, Xavier Samuel

JASON BOURNE

Available from 14 January SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

The CIA's most dangerous former operative is drawn out of hiding to uncover more explosive truths about his past. Starring: Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander

RICHIE MCCAW: CHASING GREAT

Available from 15 January SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

Chasing Great is an insightful portrayal that weaves Richie McCaw's life story into his final season as an All Black, revealing the determination and mental toughness of an international sporting legend who still sees himself as an 'ordinary guy' from small town New Zealand. Stars: Stuart Barnes, Tom Benge, Richie McCaw

BRIDGET JONES'S BABY

Available from 20 January SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

After finding love, Bridget Jones questions if she really has everything she's dreamed of having. Stars: Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN

Available from 28 January 8.35pm SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor village against savage thieves. Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Available from 30 January 8.35pm SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

A divorcee becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that promises to send shockwaves throughout her life. Starring: Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett, Rebecca Ferguson

On Demand

From Dusk Till Dawn S3
The Flash
Curve
The Santa Clause
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The Dressmaker
Dance Moms
Nashville
Shameless

From Dusk Till Dawn S3

Available On Demand THE ZONE Channel 009

Our hit series FROM DUSK TILL DAWN is back for its third season.

When last we saw Seth, Richie and the rest of the gang, they were doing battle with evil Carlos, destroying him and the rest of the culebras in a bloody battle at Jacknife Jeds Bar (where else). In the wak of that battle, the Gecko Brothers decided to settle down and take over the running of Jeds, after cutting Carlos into a dozen pieces and burying him all over the desert – and not before Kate underwent her own transformation.

The Flash

Available On SKY On Demand

After being struck by lightning, Barry Allen wakes up from his coma to discover he's been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash, fighting crime in Central City.

Curve

Available On SKY On Demand

A young bride-to-be crashes her car to escape a charming hitch-hiker. But she finds herself trapped in the wreckage with no way out…

The Santa Clause

Available On SKY On Demand

Scott Calvin, a divorced father competes with a new stepdad for the affections of his young son, but his strained relationship begins to mend after a bizarre twist of fate magically transforms him into Santa Claus. When the current Mr. Claus falls off the roof on Christmas Eve, Scott dons Santa’s suit and, with the help of his son, agrees to "temporarily" fill-in - but he soon learns that the role of Santa Claus is no temporary position. Starring Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (MVC)

Available On SKY On Demand

As the war of Panem escalates to the destruction of other districts, Katniss Everdeen, the reluctant leader of the rebellion, must bring together an army against President Snow, while all she holds dear hangs in the balance.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Available On SKY On Demand

Thirty years after the fall of the Empire, the evil First Order has risen from its ashes to spread tyranny through the galaxy. The Resistance, led by General Leia Organa, looks to stop these villains — and find the last Jedi, Luke Skywalker. Starring Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver.

The Dressmaker

Available on SKY On Demand SKY Movies Extra Channel 031

Tilly is a beautiful and talented misfit who, after years of working as a dressmaker, returns home to her middle-of-nowhere town to right the wrongs of the past. .

Dance Moms (PGL)

Available on SKY On Demand

See the highs and lows of the competitive dance season as the dancers pursue the ultimate National Dance title. Miller instructs her students while dealing with the over-the-top mothers who go to great lengths to help their children's dreams (or are they the mothers' dreams?) come true. 

Nashville (16)

Available On SKY On Demand

After two decades as the reigning queen of country music, Rayna Jaymes is faced with pressure to adapt and reinvent herself to stay relevant. Juliette Barnes is a sassy, sexy singer with a troubled past who is determined to steal Rayna's place at the top.

Shameless (16)

Available On SKY On Demand

Frank Gallagher, a single father of six, spends much of his free time drinking at bars. The Gallagher children, led by oldest daughter Fiona, manage to raise themselves in spite of Frank's lack of parenting and unusual parenting style when he does choose to act like a father.

