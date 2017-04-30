{{notification.title}}

90 Day Fiance

Sundays from 22 January 7.30pm TLC Channel 016

90 Day Fiancé offers a look into the world of international dating and matrimony. Using a unique K1 Fiancé visa, six non-Americans will travel to the US to live with their overseas partners for the first time.

Read full article

VICE Does America

MONDAY JANUARY 2 8:30PM Viceland Channel 013

VICE Does America follows three VICE employees as they drive in a shitty-ass RV from Los Angeles to Washington, DC. Over 30 days of traveling, going through nearly as many states, they come across porn stars, pot heads, gun-toting militia men, protesting Native Americans, the remains of deceased Mexican migrants, Creationist scientists, an African king, and pompous presidential candidates. VICE Does America is a reminder of what is ugly, beautiful, hateful, majestic, and tragic about our own backyard.

Dead Set On Life

FRIDAY 27 JANUARY 8:30PM Viceland Channel 013

Dead Set on Life is a culinary travel show from the mind of Matty Matheson: a boisterously warm Canadian chef. From $6 subs at gas stations to the most sought-after ingredients on the planet—Matty eats it all, with friends new and old.

Coast Australia

MONDAYS FROM 9 JANUARY 7.30PM History Channel 073

The hugely successful factual series Coast Australia returns for its third season, presented by internationally renowned British archaeologist and television presenter Neil Oliver.

Read full article

Jeff And Some Aliens

Thursdays from 12 January 9.35pm Comedy Central Channel 011

The series follows average guy Jeff and his three alien “roommates” who were sent to study him to determine if humankind should be destroyed. This includes forcing Jeff to participate in grueling intergalatic decathalons and perform Azurian honor killings to restore interstellar balance.

Man V Hangover

Sunday 1 January from 9am Food TV Channel 018

Need some extra TLC this New Year’s Day? Then get ready to curl up on the couch with some of your favourite snacks as you recover with our favourite foodie Adam Richman, on his hunger quest to find the most mouth-watering pig out joints in this special Man v. Food-a-thon!

Read full article

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries

Saturdays 8.30PM Vibe Channel 006

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries follow librarian and crime buff Aurora “Roe” Teagarden as she unexpectedly solves real-life murders in her small town.

Read full article

Martin Clunes: Islands Of Australia

Sundays from 1 January 8.30pm Living Channel Channel 017

Popular UK actor and presenter Martin Clunes is off to Australia, however, he’s eschewing the traditional hot spots in favour of some of the country’s most remote, diverse and interesting islands.

Read full article

Giant Pandas - Born To Be Wild

Thursday 23 February 8.30pm Animal Planet Channel 076

For three million years, the Giant Panda has roamed across southeast Asia, but wilderness is disappearing.

Read full article

MISS PEREGRINE'S HOME FOR PECULIAR CHILDREN

Available from 11 January 7.35pm SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he finds Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. But the danger deepens after he gets to know the residents and learns about their special powers. Starring: Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Samuel L. Jackson

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

Available from 13 January 7.35pm SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes. Voices of: Louis C.K., Eric Stonesstreet, Kevin Hart

BEN-HUR

Available from 19 January SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

Judah Ben-Hur, a prince falsely accused of treason by his adopted brother, an officer in the Roman army, returns to his homeland after years at sea to seek revenge, but finds redemption. Stars: Jack Huston, Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro

LOVE & FRIENDSHIP

Available from 7 January SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

Lady Susan Vernon takes up temporary residence at her in-laws' estate and, while there, is determined to be a matchmaker for her daughter Frederica -- and herself too, naturally. Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Chloe Sevigny, Xavier Samuel

JASON BOURNE

Available from 14 January SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

The CIA's most dangerous former operative is drawn out of hiding to uncover more explosive truths about his past. Starring: Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander

RICHIE MCCAW: CHASING GREAT

Available from 15 January SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

Chasing Great is an insightful portrayal that weaves Richie McCaw's life story into his final season as an All Black, revealing the determination and mental toughness of an international sporting legend who still sees himself as an 'ordinary guy' from small town New Zealand. Stars: Stuart Barnes, Tom Benge, Richie McCaw

BRIDGET JONES'S BABY

Available from 20 January SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

After finding love, Bridget Jones questions if she really has everything she's dreamed of having. Stars: Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant

THE BFG

Available from 21 January SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

A girl named Sophie encounters the Big Friendly Giant who, despite his intimidating appearance, turns out to be a kind-hearted soul who is considered an outcast by the other giants because, unlike them, he refuses to eat children. Stars Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Penelope Wilton

DEEPWATER HORIZON

Available from 18 January 8.35pm SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

A dramatization of the April 2010 disaster when the offshore drilling rig, Deepwater Horizon, exploded and created the worst oil spill in U.S. history. Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Douglas M. Griffin

SAUSAGE PARTY (16VLS)

Available from 21 January 9.05pm SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

A sausage strives to discover the truth about his existence. Voices of: Seth Rogen Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN

Available from 28 January 8.35pm SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor village against savage thieves. Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Available from 30 January 8.35pm SKY Box Office Channel 40-43

A divorcee becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that promises to send shockwaves throughout her life. Starring: Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett, Rebecca Ferguson

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice

Sunday 22 January 8.30pm SKY Movies Premiere Channel 030

Fearing the actions of a god-like super hero left unchecked, Gotham City’s own formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis’s most revered, modern-day saviour, while the world wrestles with what sort of hero it really needs. And with Batman and Superman at war with one another, a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it’s ever known before. Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne, Diane Lane.

Read full article

The 33

Wednesday 18 January 8.30pm SKY Movies Premiere Channel 030

The incredible story of the 33 Chilean miners who were trapped for 69 days underground in a desert gold-copper mine. Trapped beneath a behemoth boulder twice the size of the Empire State Building, the brave miners endured 100 degree temperatures and intense isolation. Developed in cooperation with the miners, their families and their rescuers. Starring Antonio Banderas, Juliette Binoche, Lou Diamond Phillips, Rodrigo Santoro, Gabriel Byrne, James Brolin.

Read full article

Dirty Grandpa

Tuesday 10 January 8.30pm SKY Movies Premiere Channel 030

Jason Kelly is one week away from marrying his boss’s uber-controlling daughter, putting him on the fast track for a partnership at the law firm. However, when the straight-laced Jason is tricked into driving his foul-mouthed grandfather, Dick, to Daytona for spring break, his pending nuptials are suddenly in jeopardy. Between riotous frat parties, bar fights, and an epic night of karaoke, Dick is on a quest to live his life to the fullest and bring Jason along for the ride. Starring Zac Efron, Robert De Niro, Aubrey Plaza, Julianne Hough.

Read full article

10 Cloverfield Lane

Sunday 8 January 8.30pm SKY Movies Premiere Channel 030

After a catastrophic car crash, a young woman wakes up in a survivalist's underground bunker. He claims to have saved her from an apocalyptic attack that has left the outside world uninhabitable. Starring John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Gallagher Jr.

Read full article

Hail, Caesar!

Sunday 1 January 8.30pm SKY Movies Premiere Channel 030

Follows a single day in the life of a studio fixer who is presented with plenty of problems to sort out during the later years of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Starring Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Alden Ehrenreich, Ralph Fiennes, Jonah Hill, Scarlett Johansson, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Channing Tatum.

Read full article

How To Be Single

Available on SKY On Demand SKY Movies Extra Channel 031

There’s a right way to be single, a wrong way to be single, and then…there’s Alice. New York City is full of lonely hearts seeking the right match, be it a love connection, a hook-up, or something in the middle. And somewhere between the teasing texts and one-night stands, what all singletons have in common is the need to learn how to be single in a world filled with ever-evolving definitions of love. Starring Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann.

10 Cloverfield Lane

Available on SKY On Demand SKY Movies Premiere Channel 030

After a catastrophic car crash, a young woman wakes up in a survivalist's underground bunker. He claims to have saved her from an apocalyptic attack that has left the outside world uninhabitable. Starring John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Gallagher Jr.

Gods Of Egypt (MV)

Available on SKY On Demand

Mortal hero Bek teams with the god Horus in an alliance against Set, the merciless god of darkness, who has usurped Egypt's throne, plunging the once peaceful and prosperous empire into chaos and conflict.

The Danish Girl

Available on SKY On Demand SKY Movies Extra Channel 031

The true love story of Danish artist Einar Wegener and his wife Gerda as he makes the pioneering journey to becoming a woman, Lili Elbe, in the 1920s. Starring Alicia Vikander, Eddie Redmayne, Ben Whishaw.

Animal Kingdom (16VLS)

Available On Demand SoHo Channel 010

Based on the Australian motion picture, Animal Kingdom is an adrenaline-charged drama following 17-year-old Joshua "J" Cody, who moves in with his wild, free-wheeling relatives in their Southern California beach town, and is pulled into their life of indulgence and excess.

Read full article

From Dusk Till Dawn S3

Available On Demand THE ZONE Channel 009

Our hit series FROM DUSK TILL DAWN is back for its third season.

When last we saw Seth, Richie and the rest of the gang, they were doing battle with evil Carlos, destroying him and the rest of the culebras in a bloody battle at Jacknife Jeds Bar (where else). In the wak of that battle, the Gecko Brothers decided to settle down and take over the running of Jeds, after cutting Carlos into a dozen pieces and burying him all over the desert – and not before Kate underwent her own transformation.

