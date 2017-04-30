From Dusk Till Dawn S3

Our hit series FROM DUSK TILL DAWN is back for its third season.

When last we saw Seth, Richie and the rest of the gang, they were doing battle with evil Carlos, destroying him and the rest of the culebras in a bloody battle at Jacknife Jeds Bar (where else). In the wak of that battle, the Gecko Brothers decided to settle down and take over the running of Jeds, after cutting Carlos into a dozen pieces and burying him all over the desert – and not before Kate underwent her own transformation.