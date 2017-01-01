The Santa Clause

Available On SKY On Demand

Scott Calvin, a divorced father competes with a new stepdad for the affections of his young son, but his strained relationship begins to mend after a bizarre twist of fate magically transforms him into Santa Claus. When the current Mr. Claus falls off the roof on Christmas Eve, Scott dons Santa’s suit and, with the help of his son, agrees to "temporarily" fill-in - but he soon learns that the role of Santa Claus is no temporary position. Starring Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson.