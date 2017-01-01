Living Channel
Channel 017
A lifestyle offering of grand proportions from the everyday to the extreme, Living Channel is the ultimate destination for lifestyle entertainment where the door is always open.
A new hidden camera show eavesdropping on people's conversations, hosted by Amanda Holden.
Featuring the very best of property design, Property Month is back, with some of the grandest designs, extraordinary homes, and breathtaking transformations the housing market has to offer.
For the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, Living Channel presents the compelling story of a woman who captivated millions with her beauty and her down-to-earth charm, proving she was more than just the wife of a prince.
WATCH on Living Channel
I'VE GOT SOMETHING TO TELL YOU
Property Month
HOSPITAL
The Other Prince William
Location, Location, Location
Selling Houses Australia
Great British Railway Journeys
THE WORLD’S MOST EXTRAORDINARY HOMES
Homes Under the Hammer
Long Lost Family
GOGGLEBOX
