THE WORLD’S MOST EXTRAORDINARY HOMES

Sundays 8.30pm Living Channel Channel 017

Some homes connect to their environments in a spectacular way, whether they're built into the side of a cliff, nestled in a forest, perched at the top of a mountain or hidden under the earth. Proving that the architectural sky is the limit we’ll be stepping foot into some of the most incredible abodes in The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes.

Read full article